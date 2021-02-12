Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,200 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

