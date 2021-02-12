Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 20,679 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Navient by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 23,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

