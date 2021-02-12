JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

