JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.