JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

