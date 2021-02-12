JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.