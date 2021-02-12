JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “na” rating and a C$49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.40.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$41.57 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$53.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

