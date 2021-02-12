JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,300

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,661.33 ($21.71).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,255.20 ($16.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,255.20 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The stock has a market cap of £63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,359.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,426.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 66.61%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

