JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 310 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 345.31.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.