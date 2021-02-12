JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.58 ($50.09).

Shares of FP stock opened at €34.64 ($40.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.09. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

