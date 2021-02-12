Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

