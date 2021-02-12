Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.00, but opened at $135.20. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $139.60, with a volume of 59,749 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £620.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.19.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

