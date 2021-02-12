John Brown Acquires 102,450 Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) insider John Brown bought 102,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,294 ($16,062.19).

YGEN opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32).

Get Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) alerts:

About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.