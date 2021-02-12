John Brown Acquires 102,450 Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) insider John Brown bought 102,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,294 ($16,062.19).
YGEN opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32).
About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L)
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.