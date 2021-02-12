JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,490. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.