Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.67.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

