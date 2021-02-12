Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

TOELY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $109.12.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.