Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

