Jefferies Financial Group Raises KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $61.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.