Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.35 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

