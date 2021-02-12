Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of ZION opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

