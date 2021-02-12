Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.