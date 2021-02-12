JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in JD.com by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.