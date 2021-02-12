Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.
- On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.
NYSE ANET opened at $318.05 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $324.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
