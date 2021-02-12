Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

NYSE ANET opened at $318.05 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $324.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

