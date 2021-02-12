Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,013,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 247,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,967,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.