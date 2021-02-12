Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.82% of Aehr Test Systems worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

