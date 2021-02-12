Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 775 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

PHO opened at $49.25 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

