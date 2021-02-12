Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.25 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

