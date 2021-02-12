Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

