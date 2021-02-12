Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18,597.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $24.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.