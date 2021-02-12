Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

