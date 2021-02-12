Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.