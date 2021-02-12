James E. Flynn Purchases 665,000 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.68.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

