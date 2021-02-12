Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.