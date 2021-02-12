Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.65 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

