J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.93-9.27 EPS.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.79. 734,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.