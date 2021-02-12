J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

