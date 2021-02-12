J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 20.5%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 2,000,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 625,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 12.6% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

