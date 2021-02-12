ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ITT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.