ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ITT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
