Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

