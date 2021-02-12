Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 1,013.7% in January

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 1,013.7% from the January 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

