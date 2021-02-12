Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISCNF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. 1,849,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,261. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

