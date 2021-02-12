iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

