iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 14th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IGSB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

