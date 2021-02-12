iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.56

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 32547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

