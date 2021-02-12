iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,834.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

