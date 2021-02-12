iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $230.31

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $230.31 and last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 355913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.