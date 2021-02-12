iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

