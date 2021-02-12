iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $176.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.