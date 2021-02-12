iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,834,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.