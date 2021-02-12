iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EWJV opened at $28.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

