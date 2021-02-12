iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.